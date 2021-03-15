Taylor Swift performs ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ medley at Grammys 2021

Taylor Swift brought some of the highlights of ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore’ to the Grammys 2021 tonight (March 14) – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The Grammys 2021 is currently underway in Los Angeles, with winners so far including Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Fiona Apple.

Swift is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album Of The Year for ‘Folklore’, and Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Cardigan’. She was also in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Best Song Written For Visual Media but lost out on those awards to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish respectively.

Advertisement

For her Grammys 2021 performance, the star performed a selection of songs from her two 2020 albums, backed up by her collaborators Jack Antonoff and The National‘s Aaron Dessner’. Swift opened her appearance with ‘Cardigan’, sat on the roof of a cabin. For ‘August’, she joined Antonoff and Dessner inside the house, while all three stepped out onto the lawn for ‘Willow’.

Watch Swift’s performance at the Grammys 2021 below now.

📹 | FULL PERFORMANCE: Taylor Swift performs a three-song medley of cardigan, august and willow at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/v5TygIb4GS — Taylor Swift News (@tswiftnzmedia2) March 15, 2021

Harry Styles opened the main ceremony with a performance of ‘Watermelon Sugar’, while Haim made their debut appearance at the Grammys. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their new Silk Sonic project to the stage for the first time, and Billie Eilish performed ‘Everything I Wanted’ from the top of a car.

At the premiere ceremony, which was livestreamed ahead of the main event, Poppy debuted a brand new song called ‘Eat’. Burna Boy closed out the first portion of the awards show with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’, shortly after picking up his first award.

Winners on the night so far have seen Blue Ivy Carter pick up her first Grammy after being credited on her mum Beyoncé’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’. The track won Best Music Video, making Carter the second-youngest Grammys winner ever.

Advertisement

Nas and The Strokes have also both won the first Grammys of their careers. The rap icon won Best Rap Album, finally scoring a trophy after 14 nominations. The New York band, meanwhile, had an awkward win, highlighting the struggles of holding virtual awards shows.