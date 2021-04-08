Taylor Swift hails ‘Game of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner as “Queen of the North”

Taylor Swift has hailed Sophie Turner as “the queen of the north” after she praised the singer’s latest track, which is rumoured to be about Joe Jonas.

Yesterday (April 7) saw Swift release ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’, a previously unreleased “from the vault” effort that will appear on the upcoming ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

Fans soon speculated that the track, which was penned in 2008, tackled Swift’s break up from Jonas, after the pair dated in July-October of that year when she was writing ‘Fearless’.

Turner, who married Jonas in 2019, subsequently shared the track on Instagram. “It’s not NOT a bop,” she wrote.

FOREVER BENDING THE KNEE FOR THE QUEEN OF THE NORTH TAYLOR pic.twitter.com/TzB9rv8Q8I — fearlessly, fabiana⁷ (@sippedsweetea) April 7, 2021

Swift subsequently re-shared Turner’s comment on her own Instagram Story, and made reference to her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark.

“Forever bending the knee for the [crown emoji] of the north,” Swift wrote.

The latest release from Swift was co-produced by Jack Antonoff and comes after she previously debuted a new version of ‘You All Over Me’ featuring Maren Morris.

‘Fearless’, meanwhile, is set for release on April 9, with Swift sharing the record’s tracklisting earlier this week after setting a cryptic puzzle for fans.

You cracked the codes and guessed all the From The Vault titles. 👏👏👏 Here’s the full track list, my friends. pic.twitter.com/lC3awlRmm2 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 3, 2021

“You cracked the codes and guessed all the ‘From The Vault’ titles,” she wrote. “Here’s the full tracklist, my friends.”

Swift is remaking all of her albums up to 2017’s ‘Reputation’ after the rights to the records were sold by her former record label without her permission.