Taylor Swift is in the studio working on her next re-recorded album

Taylor Swift has revealed she is already working on her next re-recorded album, following the release of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)‘ earlier this month.

It’s not clear which of the six albums she previously promised fans she’d be re-recording is the one in question. The album will be one from the first six in her back catalogue (not counting ‘Fearless’), which starts with her 2008 self-titled debut and runs through to 2017’s ‘Reputation‘.

The news comes as Swift celebrates smashing The Beatles’ 54-year record in the UK Official Albums Chart, in which she achieved three Number One albums in just 259 days. Over the weekend she broke a similar record on the Billboard 200 Chart by becoming the first woman to notch up three Number One albums in less than a year.

Advertisement

Reacting to ‘Fearless (Taylor’s version)’ topping the Billboard 200 again, 12 years on from it original release, the singer wrote on Twitter: “Been in the studio all day recording the next one – it’s really so amazing what you all have done here.”

Been in the studio all day recording the next one – it’s really so amazing what you all have done here. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/rxa5njMn0z — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 18, 2021

Swift first announced plans to re-record her earlier material back in August 2019. It came after she lost the rights to much of her back catalogue to pop mogul Scooter Braun, the rep for stars including Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber. The talent manager made a $300 million acquisition of Swift’s former label Big Machine Label Group, with the deal incorporating ownership of Swift’s first six records.

After the deal Swift called out Braun for “incessant, manipulative bullying,” and revealed she planned to re-record her work in order to regain control of her art.

In other news, police have arrested a man who tried to gain entry to Swift‘s New York apartment over the weekend.

Authorities were called to the Tribeca apartment shortly before 11pm on Saturday night (April 17) after residents reported a call about a man who tried to gain entry when the front door of the building was opened.