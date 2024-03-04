Taylor Swift is related to Emily Dickinson, genealogy company claims

Genealogy company Ancestry.com has claimed that Taylor Swift is related to Emily Dickinson.

The news of the ‘Blank Space’ singer’s relation to the legendary American poet was shared in an exclusive report with NBC’s Today. According to research done by Ancestry.com, Swift and Dickinson are allegedly sixth cousins, three times removed.

“Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th Century English immigrant (Swift’s 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson’s 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut),” the genealogy company told Today.

They continued: “Taylor Swift’s ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line.”

Born in 1830 in Amherst, Massachusetts to a prominent family with strong ties to its community, Dickinson is regarded as one of the most important figures in American poetry. She spent her life living as a recluse in her family’s home and published her work anonymously when she was alive.

In 2022, while receiving the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award from the Nashville Songwriters Association International, Swift referenced Dickinson in her speech, saying: “If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson’s great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain, that’s me writing in the Quill genre.”

In other news, the ‘Bejeweled’ singer recently revealed the final variant of her upcoming album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Titled ‘File Name: The Black Dog’, the variant will include the complete original album, plus the bonus track ‘The Black Dog’. The newly announced variant – now available for pre-order via Taylor Swift’s website – marks the fourth announced for ‘The Tortured Poets Department’. All variations of ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, including the original, are due for release on April 19.

She also announced a new release time for The Eras Tour (My Version), which will be available on streaming.

Swift took to her official X/Twitter account to share that her version of her concert film will now be available a few hours earlier than expected. It will show the entire concert film for the first time and feature Swift’s performance of ‘Cardigan’, as well as four new acoustic songs.

Elsewhere, a fan who went viral after posting a video of her crying at one of Swift’s concert has spoken out about the response.