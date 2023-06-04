Taylor Swift welcomed Maren Morris to the stage at her second ‘Eras’ tour show in Chicago last night (June 3) – watch them give a live debut to ‘You All Over Me’ below.

Swift was playing the second of three gigs at Soldier Field last night (June 3), and during the customary ‘surprise’ segment of the show, played ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ track ‘You All Over Me’ live for the first time, with special guest Morris on hand to perform her parts from the track.

Of the song’s origins and Morris’ part in it, Swift told the crowd: “When I was doing ‘Fearless’ as a re-record, I thought it would be so cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs that was from the vault.

“And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!”

Watch the performance below.

At her first Chicago show the previous night (June 2), Swift took a moment to address the start of Pride Month against a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ legislation in the United States.

“I’m looking out at tonight, I’m seeing so many incredible individuals who are living authentically and beautifully, and this is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you,” Swift told the crowd, sat at her piano. “And one of the things that makes me feel prideful is getting to be with you and watching you interact with each other, being so loving and so thoughtful and so caring.

“Being with you during Pride Month, getting to sing the words to ‘You Need To Calm Down’ – there are lyrics like, ‘Can you not step on his gown?’ or ‘Shade never made anybody less gay’. We need those lyrics.”

Swift has also this week announced the first international dates of the ‘Eras’ tour. She will be performing three shows in Mexico in August before coming to South America in November for two shows in Argentina and three in Brazil.

Sabrina Carpenter will serve as the opener for all of the international dates. Tickets to the Mexico City shows go on sale June 13 at 2pm local time via Ticketmaster. For an opportunity to purchase tickets, fans can register via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform until Wednesday, June 7.

See the dates below.

AUGUST 2023

24-26 – Foro Sol Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

NOVEMBER 2023

9-10 – Estádio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 – Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

25-26 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil