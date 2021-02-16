Taylor Swift looks set to feature on a new version of Haim’s ‘Gasoline’

Haim are teasing a new version of their new single ‘Gasoline’, and it appears to feature Taylor Swift.

The pair recently teamed up on ‘no body, no crime’, a country murder ballad from Swift’s second album of 2020, ‘evermore’.

A new tweet from Haim shows the three sisters posing at a petrol station in black wigs, with the caption: “one gasoline pump”. See that below.

Fans were then quick to point out that the photo sees the trio parked up at pump 13, a number long associated with Swift and considered her lucky number.

gasoline remix with taylor swift omgggg — ᴊᴜᴀɴ (@wtsred) February 15, 2021

HWY DOES THE 76 LOOKS LIKE A "TS"???????????? pic.twitter.com/kbeZR7wOcl — val 🐉 (@uItravalence) February 15, 2021

After the rumours following the photo, the collaboration appears to now be confirmed, with another user discovering a page on ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers), a service songwriters use to register their material for royalty payments.

The entry in question is for a song titled: ‘Gasoline (featuring Taylor Swift)’. No official confirmation has been given yet from either Swift or Haim.

Gasoline ft Taylor Swift it’s registered on ASCAP! WHICH CONFIRMS HAIM FT TS!!!! pic.twitter.com/fJsfJubNHZ — MARÍA (@HAIMclown) February 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has begun releasing her long-awaited re-recordings of her old material.

Swift released a re-recorded version of hit single ‘Love Story’ last week, taken from her 2008 album ‘Fearless’, new recordings of which will be released in full in April.

The latest news shows Swift taking control of her music once again after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired her old label, Big Machine Label Group, in June 2019, meaning that Braun and Big Machine own the rights to Swift’s first six studio albums.

The story hit the headlines again last November after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue had changed hands again for the second time within two years.

It was also revealed that the new version of ‘Fearless’ will be eligible for the Grammy awards next year, though only in performance categories, not those for songwriting.

Reviewing ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’, NME wrote: “The two recordings are very similar – but on the 2021 version everything feels sharper. The opening banjo line is crisper, fiddle riffs float on top of the mix and drums are punchier. Understandably – given there’s over a decade between the two versions – Swift’s vocals vary.

“In 2008, Swift recorded the song as a teenager and there’s an earnest quality to her vocals; but while on the 2021 rendition she channels her younger self, Swift’s voice now holds new power.”