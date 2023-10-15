Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance on SNL season premiere

Taylor Swift made an unexpected cameo in Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere.

SNL kicked off its 49th season last night (October 14) with Pete Davidson as its host and Ice Spice on musical duties. The long-running sketch show also revealed Bad Bunny would host and perform in an upcoming episode.

Swift arrived to introduce Ice Spice’s second performance of the night, ‘Pretty Girl’ ft. Rema. Normally, the host would introduce the musical guest (as Pete Davison did for the Bronx rapper’s first performance, ‘In Ha Mood’). However, it seems an exception was made for Ice Spice.

She and Swift recently worked on the ‘Karma’ remix, with the singer-songwriter commenting that Ice Spice “impresses the hell out of me”.

A sketch was also performed earlier in the episode, where a panel of sports commentators (played by Davidson and the SNL cast) tried to discuss a football game without mentioning Swift’s new relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce. Kelce, a footballer for Kansas City Chiefs, made his own surprise appearance towards the end of the sketch.

He also recently addressed the media frenzy surrounding his relationship with the popstar on his podcast with his brother, Jason. Kelce released his documentary on Amazon Prime Video last month (September 12); it is now the platform’s most-watched documentary in the US.

“How crazy is that?” asked Jason, and further joked: “All because of you and me, it doesn’t have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama.”

Travis continued to make light of the situation, replying: “That’s what I’m saying man, everybody’s just so interested in the family dynamic… I thought that was pretty cool. That’s fun to hang your hat on.”

Swift’s appearance on SNL coincides with the opening weekend of ‘The Eras Tour’ film. In our four-star review, NME said of the film: ” It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon. Yet for all the spectacle, it might be those acoustic songs that linger longest in the memory.”