Taylor Swift moved by fans’ “beautiful” tribute to late grandmother Marjorie at Nashville show

Taylor Swift got emotional when fans paid “beautiful” tribute to her late grandmother during her concert in Nashville on Friday (May 5).

Hundreds of fans held up a photo of Swift’s grandmother Marjorie, who inspired the ‘Evermore‘ song of the same name, while the pop star performed the song at Nissan Stadium.

Swift was seen with her mouth wide open as she saw hundreds of posters of her grandmother displayed in the ‘The Eras Tour‘ crowd. “What are you trying to do to me?” she asked fans as she sat down at the piano. “Oh my god, that was so beautiful” [via Billboard].

“So that song, ‘Marjorie’, that was a song that I wrote about my mom’s mom, my grandmother,” Swift continued. “She was a singer too. And she passed away when I was 13.”

🎥| Taylor’s reaction to fans holding up pictures of Marjorie last night🥺🫶 #NashvilleTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/1jmQdlO2s1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 6, 2023

“I just know that my mom, right now, is just like bawling and has been for the solid last five-and-a-half minutes, and I love you guys so much. That was so meaningful and so special.”

The project was led by a fan who passed out hundreds of Marjorie prints to Swifties in her section at the concert. She documented her experience on TikTok, which you can watch below.

“I couldn’t be more proud of making this crazy idea into reality. Lugging 300 copies around a crowded stadium wasn’t ideal, but for her I’d do it, ‘a million little times’!” TikTok user Jessica Morris (@auntie_hero) wrote of ‘Project Marjorie’ after the show.

Elsewhere, Phoebe Bridgers joined Taylor Swift onstage that same night to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut, while Swift also officially announced the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album ‘Speak Now’.