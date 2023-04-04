Taylor Swift offers fan exchanges after ‘Eras’ merch complaints

Taylor Swift has offered fans exchanges following complaints about the quality of merchandise sold on her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour.

The comments first arose when the tour kicked off last month, with some claiming that the print on the garments were fading or bleeding ink after as little as one wash cycle. Now, in a note on her website, the pop star has assured fans that it is normal for certain items in the collection to fade.

“Due to the particular ink curing process used on certain Tour Collection products, after washing your merchandise you may see a faint fade on the product print,” it read. “This slight fade is related to the product’s distressed, vintage look.”

The statement added that although some degree of fading is normal, those who have noticed a dramatic change in their merchandise after washing should get in contact to arrange a replacement. A contact email address was also offered, but fans were told that the offer only extends if deemed necessary by the exchange policy.

It also reminded fans to ensure they follow the care instructions listed inside the garments if they want to “best protect and maintain the product’s look and feel”.

Complaints about the quality of the merchandise offered on the ‘Eras’ Tour were highlighted by Vulture, which shared responses made by fans who were unhappy with their purchases.

“After one wash, the print was horribly faded to the point Taylor’s face on the print was unrecognisable,” said one fan, Emilia, who Vulture claimed waited “over five hours” to buy a grey sweatshirt at the Las Vegas show. “It was also $65 (£52), which I feel like is more than enough for it to hold up. It’s super disappointing that it looks this bad.”

Another fan, Florencia said that her shirt from the Glendale show faded after one wash. “The point of buying a shirt or a sweatshirt is to wear it — if I knew I couldn’t wear it, I would have gotten the water bottle or tour poster instead, which are cheaper than the clothing,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Swift’s ongoing ‘Eras’ tour has received backlash from fans. Back in November, numerous Swifties were left disappointed after ticket sales were cancelled due to high demands.

At the time, Ticketmaster announced that it had pulled the general sale, which was scheduled for November 18, due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.

Over two million tickets were sold in the pre-sale just three days prior – the most ever for an artist in a single day [via BBC News].

Currently, the tour is set to continue across North America this month, making stops in states including Florida, Texas and Georgia. Find a full list of scheduled shows here.