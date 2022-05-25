Taylor Swift has said that she is “filled with rage and grief” following a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 young children and two adults dead.

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School, which teaches children aged seven to 10, yesterday (May 24). Texas Governor Greg Abbott confirmed that the suspect was later shot dead by responding law enforcement officials.

In an address given at The White House last night, US President Joe Biden said he was “sick and tired” of responding to mass shootings and called for tougher gun control measures.

“How many scores of little children who witnessed what happened – see their friends die, as if they’re in a battlefield, for God’s sake,” he said. “They’ll live with it the rest of their lives.”

I’m addressing the nation on the horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. https://t.co/8WI1nWHu6R — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

Swift is among the high-profile names who have expressed their sorrow and anger over the Uvalde shooting, tweeting overnight: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others.

“By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.”

Swift shared a clip of Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr passionately speaking at an NBA press conference about the Uvalde shooting and gun control in the US, adding: “Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde. By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak. Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep. https://t.co/Rb5uwSTxty — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2022

Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde, shared a statement about the shooting on Twitter in which he said “once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us”.

“The true call to action is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighbourhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

The likes of Finneas, actor Chris Evans, Migos rapper Offset, Peter Frampton, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler, Patton Oswalt and NBA star LeBron James have all spoken out about the Uvalde shooting – you can read their responses below.

Anyone saying “now isn’t the time to talk about gun control” doesn’t care that kids got fucking murdered today. — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 24, 2022

FUCKING ENOUGH!!!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 24, 2022

Prayers for the people in Texas man those are kids that were killed smh this world needs God smh — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) May 24, 2022

26 years ago, a gunman entered

Dunblane Primary School in Scotland,

killing 16 kids and a teacher. The UK

govt responded by enacting tight gun

control legislation. In the 9400+ days

since, there have been a total of O

school shootings in the UK. #Uvalde — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 24, 2022

Watch this please https://t.co/QzBNHMLLWm — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 24, 2022

“I don’t want to go down in history as a monster. I want that title RIGHT NOW.” https://t.co/YqWZ7HPgt7 — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

Here we go again – another U.S. president giving his useless ‘thoughts & prayers’ to the victims while doing nothing to stop 18 year old kids from legally buying ASSAULT RIFLES, for the purpose of killing. God forbid they buy alcohol at that age.#WhatAreWeDoing — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 25, 2022

My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously "AT SCHOOL" where it's suppose to be the safest! — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Olivia Rodrigo addressed the Uvalde shooting during a show in LA last night, telling the crowd that she was “so devastated” by the tragic news.

“We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing. I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in. We need stricter gun control laws in America now.” — Olivia Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/XPZYYzJDKM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 25, 2022

“We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives at places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” Rodrigo said. “And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”