Taylor Swift on what she admires most about Phoebe Bridgers’ music

Taylor Swift has revealed what it is she admires most about Phoebe Bridgers’ music.

Last year, the pair collaborated on the song ‘Nothing New’, one of the “From The Vault” bonus tracks that appear on Swift’s re-recording of her 2012 fourth album, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

In a new profile on Bridgers for the Los Angeles Times, Swift shared a few words about the ‘Savior Complex’ singer-songwriter and what it is specifically she enjoys about her music.

“I think that the specificity of Phoebe’s lyrics, and the vulnerability she expresses in her voice when she delivers them, is what makes her music so deeply impactful and moving for me as a fan,” Swift wrote in an email to the publication.

“You feel like she’s reliving a precise memory or delivering a secret message to someone and you get the privilege to read it or hear about it.”

This isn’t the first time Swift has heaped praise on Bridgers. Last November, during an interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, she hailed Bridgers as “one of my favourite artists in the world”, adding: “If she sings it, I will listen to it. I just love her voice.”

She also explained how her team-up with Bridgers came about, sharing that it started with a text message.

In February, Bridgers shared her side of the story regarding meeting Shift via a text, explaining that at first she thought it was from The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

“I got this random text from Aaron Dessner that was really weirdly worded for him,” she said. “And I was like, ‘What the f–k is this?’ And as I was reading it, I [realized], ‘Oh, my God, it’s from Taylor Swift.’

She continued: “We started texting about all kinds of stuff. It was just a total high. It felt like when you meet someone at a party and you’re in the corner all night being like, ‘Me too!’”

Bridgers then revealed that she and Swift have still not met in person. “I’m excited for when we hang out for the first time,” she said. “We’ve only been very [COVID-19], online friends.”

Elsewhere, Bridgers has revealed which Taylor Swift song is her favourite and called the pop star a “king of her craft”.

Appearing on Charli XCX‘s Best Song Ever podcast, Bridgers also talked about first discovering Swift’s music via one of her guitar students when she was a “failed guitar teacher” in her teenage years.