Taylor Swift performs Carole King’s ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’ at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

Taylor Swift has paid tribute to Carole King with a live performance of the iconic singer-songwriter’s track ‘Will You Love Me Tomorrow?’ at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Swift, along with Jennifer Hudson, inducted King during the ceremony at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday (October 30). Watch clips of Swift’s performance below:

In addition to the performance, Swift spoke on how King’s music influenced her over the years.

“I was raised by two of her biggest fans, who taught me the basic truths of life as they saw it: that you should treat people the way you want to be treated, that you must believe that you can achieve whatever you want to in life, and that Carole King is the greatest songwriter of all time,” she said in her speech.

“Her songs speak to the true and honest feelings that everyone has felt, is currently feeling, or hopes to feel one day. So it is only right for them to be passed down like precious heirlooms from parents to children, older siblings to younger, lovers to each other.

“These songs come to you from somewhere else – a loved one, a friend, or the radio. And then, suddenly, they are partly yours.”

King was previously inducted in the ’90s for her work as a non-performer, alongside her ex-husband and songwriting partner Gerry Goffin.

Elsewhere during the ceremony, Paul McCartney inducted the Foo Fighters, Dr. Dre inducted LL Cool J, Drew Barrymore inducted the Go-Gos, Angela Bassett inducted Tina Turner, and Lionel Ritchie inducted Clarence Avant.

Back in 2019, King presented Swift with the Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards.