Taylor Swift plays ‘The Last Time’ for first time in a decade at Pittsburgh gig

Taylor Swift performed ‘Red’ track ‘The Last Time’ for the first time in a decade at her Pittsburgh gig last night (June 16) – see the performance below.

The singer also gave a live debut to ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ track ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ as part of the ‘surprise’ segment of the mammoth show, the first of her concerts at the Acrisure Stadium.

At other recent ‘Eras’ tour stops Swift welcomed Maren Morris to the stage in Chicago and took a moment to address the start of Pride Month against a backdrop of increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the US.

Advertisement

Watch Swift’s surprise songs from the first Pittsburgh gig below.

Taylor Swift singing The Last Time on the piano tonight for the second surprise song of Pittsburgh Night 1! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/gS1yMgYGI2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 17, 2023

Mr. Perfectly Fine is the first surprise song on the guitar for Pittsburgh Night 1! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/r95fN0Mc5n — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) June 17, 2023

Mr. Perfectly Fine is the first surprise song at Pittsburgh night one!!! (and the crowd went WILD!)#TSTheErasTour #PittsburghTSTheErasTour @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/tAYxtoK2HT — Holly Caitlin (@holly_caitlin) June 17, 2023

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Swift recently revealed that both Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams make guest appearances on her upcoming release, ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.

On choosing Fall Out Boy and Paramore‘s front person as collaborators, Swift said: “Since ‘Speak Now’ was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album.

“They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of ‘Speak Now’. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

Noel Gallagher has also joked that he was the reason behind Taylor Swift’s alleged split from Matty Healy. The pop icon was said to have been dating the 1975 frontman for a brief period following her split from Joe Alwyn, whom she’d been in a relationship with for six years.

Swift has also this month announced the first international dates of the ‘Eras’ tour. She will perform three shows in Mexico in August before heading to South America in November for two shows in Argentina and three in Brazil.

See the dates below.

AUGUST 2023

24-26 – Foro Sol Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico

NOVEMBER 2023

09-10 – Estádio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

18 – Estádio Nilton Santos, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

25-26 – Allianz Parque, São Paulo, Brazil