Taylor Swift previews ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in ‘Wilderness’ trailer

Taylor Swift has shared a snippet of ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ in the trailer for new TV series Wilderness.

The original track appears on Swift’s 2016 album ‘Reputation’, one of the albums she is set to re-record in full but has yet to announce.

Now, she has continued her spate of premiering re-recorded songs in film and TV trailers. First, she previewed the re-recording of ‘1989’ song ‘Wildest Dreams’ in a Spirit Untamed trailer in 2021, and then gave a first look at the Taylor’s Version of ‘Back To December’ in the new trailer for season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Now, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ has received the re-recording treatment in the trailer for the new Prime Video six-part thriller.

Check it out below.

The series will land on Prime Video on September 15, and a synopsis reads: “The defiant ‘Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)’ reflects Liv’s (Jenna Coleman) transformation after her supposed “happily-ever-after” quickly turns into a living nightmare on discovering her husband Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) is having an affair.

“Liv becomes the actress starring in Will’s bad dreams after she learns about his betrayal, and her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. The couple embark on an American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from the Grand Canyon on through Yosemite, before ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas.

“For Will, it’s a chance to make amends; for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge. Look what he made her do…”

Elsewhere, Swift is set to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ as the latest re-recorded album on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Since its announcement, streams of the original album have seen a huge spike. Writing on social media, Swift called the album her “most FAVORITE re-record [she’s] ever done” while teasing five “insane” ‘From The Vault’ tracks that are yet to be announced. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind,” she said. “But not for long!”