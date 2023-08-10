Taylor Swift receives eight-minute standing ovation at penultimate night of 2023 US ‘Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift received an eight-minute standing ovation during the penultimate night of her 2023 US ‘Eras Tour’.

The moving moment occurred after the singer-songwriter performed the song ‘Champagne Problems’ as part of the ‘Evermore’ segment of her career-spanning, 45-track set earlier this week.

“What do I say to you now after that?” Swift said in response to the huge reaction from the crowd at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Tuesday night (August 8), per Billboard.

“That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say.”

She continued: “I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life. And in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did.

“And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy!”

Swift, who was left tearful as a result of the gesture, added: “I’m going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel. I’m trying to get it together. I’ve completely lost control over my brain, and that’s your fault.

“I’m just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that.”

Check out the fan-shot clips below.

Taylor after the crowd cheered for over SEVEN MINUTES after champagne problems #LATSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7VIjzFnQRI — Jessica🫶🏻 LA (@onlyoneofjess) August 9, 2023

Taylor Swift received an 8-minute standing ovation from the crowd at her Eras Tour in Los Angeles tonight. pic.twitter.com/DRi87giHDF — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 9, 2023

🏟️| An 8 minute standing ovation for @taylorswift13 on her final night of the US leg of #TSTheErasTour 🥰🥹👏 pic.twitter.com/o6wiKj0M4o — Taylor Swift Updates 💙 (@swifferupdates) August 10, 2023

Swift wrapped up the 2023 US leg of her mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ with a sixth and final gig at the SoFi Stadium last night (August 9). During the set, the star surprised the audience by announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Before sharing the news onstage, Swift teased: “And so now here we are on the last night of the US leg of the ‘Eras Tour’. In the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day…”

Meanwhile, Swift is scheduled to head to Mexico later this month before making stop-offs in Argentina and Brazil in November.

The huge ‘Eras Tour’ will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.