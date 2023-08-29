Taylor Swift references Kanye West VMAs incident during ‘Eras’ tour

Taylor Swift has seemingly made reference to the Kanye West VMAs incident while performing on her ‘Eras’ Tour.

The moment took place during the pop star’s show in Mexico City on Sunday night (August 27), as part of her ongoing world tour. In footage shared by an audience member – which is now circulating on social media – Swift is seen throwing some harmless shade at West by making a comment about the infamous 2009 scandal.

Speaking to her audience while sitting by her piano, the singer was interrupted by the crowd, as their cheers began to drown her out. “It’s the best way to be interrupted, by the way, just people chanting your name,” she said, looking up and smiling at them.

Advertisement

“It’s really the only way to be interrupted, and I would know,” she joked.

The comment appears to be in reference to when the rapper rushed to the stage and interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech 14 years ago, after she won the award for Best Female Video. Taking place at the 2009 VMAs, West took the microphone out of her hand to declare that he thought that Beyoncé should have been given the award for her song ‘Single Ladies’.

“Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’mma let you finish,” he began. “But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!” At the time, the camera also cut to Beyoncé, who was sitting in the audience, shocked and mouthing the words, “Oh, Kanye.”

Taylor swift: es la única forma buena de ser interrumpida, yo lo sé *en burla a cuando kanye west la interrumpió en los Vmas 2009* es el verdadero mis traumas mis chistes, crack JAJAJA LA AMO#MexicoCityTSTheErasTour #MexicoTSTheErasTour #TsTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/2ivcF4k6z6 — Juan David Rojas (@juandavidrrz) August 28, 2023

The show was the most recent of Swift’s tour dates, and the final night of her four-night residency at the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City.

At the first of the string of shows in Mexico (August 24) – which was also the first of her international ‘Eras’ tour dates – the singer surprised fans by playing the live debuts of both ‘I Forgot That You Existed’ and ‘Sweet Nothing’. Just two days later (August 26), she also performed ‘Cornelia Street’ for the first time.

Advertisement

Similarly, she delighted fans at the last of her many US tour dates, held at California’s SoFi Stadium on August 9, by announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

Before sharing the news onstage, Swift teased: “And so now here we are on the last night of the US leg of the ‘Eras’ tour. In the eighth month of the year, on the ninth day…”

Her tour will continue in November, with shows across Argentina and Brazil. It will then visit Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow next spring/summer. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.