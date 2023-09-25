Taylor Swift reportedly paid everyone’s bill to clear restaurant after attending Travis Kelce’s Chiefs game

Taylor Swift reportedly paid for everyone’s bill to clear a restaurant in Kansas City after attending Travis Kelce’s Chiefs football game.

Yesterday (September 24), Swift was spotted at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears game in Kansas City, sitting in a suite with Kelce’s mum Donna. After the game, which the Cheifs won 41-3, both Swift and Kelce were spotted driving in Kelce’s convertible.

Allegedly, the two went to a restaurant where Swift paid for everyone’s bill in exchange for them leaving the premises immediately. In a since-deleted TikTok video, a Swift fan claimed that Swift “paid for everyone at the restaurant so that they would leave”.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seen leaving the Chiefs game yesterday in the convertible pic.twitter.com/Uu2KuQ0y2q — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 25, 2023

So Taylor Swift emptied a restaurant for her and Travis Kelce, but they should give me double or I ain't leaving pic.twitter.com/5M73xLQzfm — Will ☀️⛩️ (@willnotclap) September 25, 2023

According to LBC, the video was captioned: “Holy s***, my friend just called me. Taylor paid for everyone’s meals, they had to leave. Not saying where. She is with Travis!”

“I just got a call from a friend and Taylor is going to a place, and she just paid for everybody at the restaurant so that they would leave,” said the fan in the TikTok video.

She continued: “They were eating and the waitress came up and said, ‘Here’s the deal, everything is paid for but you have to have to leave, like right now.’ How freaking insane is this! Oh and of course, she’s with Travis Kelce.”

The pop sensation has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end after Kelce candidly revealed that he had tried to shoot his shot at Swift by attending one of her ‘Eras’ tour shows with a friendship bracelet that included his phone number on it ready to hand it to her.

Kelce shared that the bracelet was never given to the pop star but he did send her a message telling her that the ball is in her court. Speaking to Pat Mcafee in an interview on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce said: “I told her that I’ve seen her rock a stage in Arrowhead and she might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead…We’ll see what happens in the near future.”

Fans of the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer have been going wild on the internet since her appearance at the American Football game. One X/Twitter user wrote that Swift and Kelce’s mum being spotted together was “not something I had on my 2023 bingo card”, while another user joked: “What are we doing when Travis Kelce pauses mid game, points to Taylor, and says ‘this one is for you, you know who you are. I love you’ and then proceeds to make a touchdown?”

Check out more fan reactions below:

Can’t believe Travis Kelce is hard launching Taylor Swift with her sitting next to his mom for the game today — Keegan 🤠 (@KeeganThomson_) September 24, 2023

we are living in a world where travis kelce gets a TD and the camera pans to taylor swift screaming lets fucking go . pic.twitter.com/fi3LiAUZ4B — ella 🫧 (@nhlella) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

he lets travis bejeweled https://t.co/zhwleG2AE7 — sam 🪩 (@swieder13) September 25, 2023

In other Taylor Swift news, her fans recently hit back at Elon Musk‘s suggestion that the pop star should share her music directly onto X/Twitter.

Earlier this week, Musk – who bought the social media platform for $44billion last year – replied to a post from Swift in which she revealed the ‘From The Vault’ track titles for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

“I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform,” he wrote. Many Swifties have since hit out at the X owner over his idea regarding the star’s music, with one writing: “With all due respect Mr. Elon sir I think Miss Swift knows what she’s doing.”

Elsewhere, Swift recently urged her fans to take action at the forthcoming US elections, driving record-breaking numbers to the Vote.org website.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!,” she posted on her social media.