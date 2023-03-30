Taylor Swift responds to letter from seven-year-old fan at show

Taylor Swift has made a young fan’s dream come true by responding to a letter given to her during a live show.

The moment happened during the pop star’s performance in Las Vegas, held as part of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour.

Ahead of the show, seven-year-old fan Bella wrote Swift a letter and set out on a mission to have it delivered to the singer-songwriter during the concert. Bella’s mother, Gina Lanzino, then shared on TikTok details of the letter and Swift’s response.

Advertisement

According to the update, the letter asks the singer what her favourite colour is and shows a drawing made by Bella: “‘Dear Taylor, I’m your biggest fan. My favourite colour is… what’s yours?’ [It read, then] she drew a little picture,” Lanzino stated in the post.

“She says, ‘I’m gonna bring this to the show and make sure Taylor gets this letter. I was kinda like, ‘I don’t really think that’s going to happen, but let’s try.’”

Later that evening, the letter was successfully delivered after the young Swifty approached an usher who agreed to try and pass it over to Swift.

“We were about halfway through the show when some people came to our box and they were asking for Bella. I had actually forgot about the letter by that time,” Lanzino continued. “They [said], ‘We wanted to give this to you,.’ It was the letter Bella gave to Taylor and she [Taylor] signed it.”

“[Bella] did write her section number on the back but I really didn’t ever in a million years think that this was going to get returned to her. They filmed my daughter getting the letter back because they wanted to pass it back to Taylor.”

Advertisement

This isn’t the first kind gesture that the singer has made while on her current tour. Kicking off earlier this month in Glendale, Arizona, the singer followed through on a promise made to a 13-year-old fan who survived an accident that left them hospitalised – giving her tickets for an upcoming show.

Isabella McCune, a longtime fan of the pop star, had planned to see Swift in 2018 as part of her ‘Reputation’ tour. However in the run-up to the concert the then-eight-year-old had a severe accident that left her with burns covering 65 per cent of her body. She remained in hospital for nine months.

Later, it was also announced that during her shows in Arizona and Nevada, Swift donated sizable donations to food banks.

In a live tour review earlier this month, NME counted down the top five moments from the pop star’s current tour. There, Swift was praised for her unwavering appreciation for her fans.

“From joking about in-fandom memes […] to praising the elaborate costumes attendees had put together, to making her show a more inclusive space with a comment about ‘Guys, gals, and [her] non-binary pals,’ Swift’s devotion to her fans was clear.”