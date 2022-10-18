Taylor Swift reveals more ‘Midnights’ lyrics on London billboard

Taylor Swift has revealed some more lyrics from ‘Midnights’ on a billboard in London – check out the posts below.

The singer-songwriter is set to release her 10th studio album this Friday (October 21). It’ll feature the single ‘Anti-Hero’ as well as a collaborative song with Lana Del Rey called ‘Snow On The Beach’.

At midnight on Monday (October 17), Swift began a week-long run of lyric reveals in partnership with Spotify. The line “I should not be left to my own devices…” appeared on a huge screen in Times Square, New York City.

Another lyric then popped up in London, reading: “I polish up real nice.”

Additionally, the Spotify mobile pre-save page for ‘Midnights’ contains clips that see Swift talk through “five things that kept me up at night” and helped inspired her imminent record.

The first thing, Taylor said, was “self-loathing”. Swift explained in a later video: “The second thing that kept me up at night: fantasising about revenge.” Check out the videos and photos below.

Last month, Swift confirmed that her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff had worked on ‘Midnights’. The singer has since shared the 13-song tracklist for the album, which follows on from 2020’s ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

Following the LP’s release, Swift will appear as a guest on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (October 24) before dropping by The Graham Norton Show next Friday (October 28).

Meanwhile, a post on Swift’s official website has confirmed that the star is due to announce an upcoming live tour.

Fans who pre-order ‘Midnights’ from her official UK store will receive a pre-sale code to access “forthcoming and yet to be announced Taylor Swift show dates”, the site states.

Swift has teased that a “special very chaotic surprise” is also coming this Friday.

Recently, Swift declared the track ‘Anti-Hero’ to be “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written”, and noted of its significance: “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”