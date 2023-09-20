Taylor Swift reveals vault track titles for ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ release

Taylor Swift has revealed details of the back covers and vault tracks for her upcoming release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

It comes after the musician shared a video teaser in relation to her forthcoming re-recording of ‘1989’ ahead of the post today that confirmed the titles of the tracks. Swift also teamed up with Google to create puzzles that would reveal the vault tracks as soon as 33million puzzles were solved.

The singer-songwriter confirmed last month that ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 album. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

In a new post revealing the tracks, Swift wrote: “It’s a new soundtrack”, adding: “Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much more chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).”

You can see the post here:

The five vault tracks from ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ are as follows:

‘Is It Over Now?’

‘Now That We Don’t Talk’

‘Say Don’t Go’

‘Suburban Legends’

‘Slut!’

Swift has already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and most recently ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. The re-recording project will see the star reclaim ownership of her first six studio albums, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017).

The first three ‘(Taylor’s Version)’ records boast collaborative ‘From The Vault’ songs featuring the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.

Last week, a spokesperson for Swift reportedly confirmed that Matty Healy of The 1975 would not be appearing on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’. Swift and Healy, who reportedly dated for a couple of months earlier this year, are said to have recorded a track together for the reworked album.

Swift bagged a history-making nine awards at last week’s 2023 MTV VMAs, tying for the most wins in one night. She also has the second-most overall wins, coming in second to Beyoncé (who has a total of 26 VMAs as a solo artist).