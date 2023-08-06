Taylor Swift says she wants to make “as many albums as humanly possible”

Taylor Swift says that she wants to make “as many albums as humanly possible” across her career.

The singer has released ten studio albums across the 17 years of her career, with six LPs – including three re-recorded albums from her back catalogue – coming out in the last three years. This week, she also teased the arrival of ‘Reputation’ (Taylor’s Version)’.

As the first leg of her ‘Eras’ Tour wraps up in Los Angeles this week with six sold-out shows, Swift told the crowd that she wants to “keep the connection going” with her fans by releasing new music and touring.

Per Variety‘s review of one of the shows, Swift said: “The reason we didn’t tour for five years — that was not a normal or scheduled thing. We had a global pandemic; we had much more important things that we had to worry about.

“But I’ve been playing shows sort of as a coping mechanism my whole life, since I was about 12 years old. I go through this process where I feel things, I write a song about that thing, I show it to you and I go, ‘Do you like it? Did you ever feel this way too?’”

She added: “And so when you guys are at at a show, if you even nod your head or make eye contact with me or sing the words to a song during a show, that to me validates that emotion and makes me feel like I wasn’t alone in feeling it. It’s sort of my coping process in life — so all of a sudden that was gone.”

“And so I decided, in order to keep that connection going, if I couldn’t play live shows with you, I was going to make and release as many albums as humanly possible.”

Earlier this week, Swift announced a further run of North American ‘Eras’ Tour dates for 2024.

As the final dates of the mammoth world tour’s first leg come to an end, she has now confirmed she will be playing more US dates, as well as shows in Canada with multiple dates in Miami, New Orleans, Indianapolis and Toronto.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era!” Swift tweeted to announce the new dates, for which she will be supported by Gracie Abrams. Verified fan registration for the new dates is now open – sign up here.

Any remaining tickets for the UK and Europe dates next summer can be found here.