Taylor Swift sends gifts and handwritten note to a fan completing his PhD

Taylor Swift sent a handwritten letter of congratulations and personalised gifts to one lucky fan to celebrate the completion of his PhD.

On Instagram, Mooney shared a picture of the note Swift sent to him. Her personalised paper bears the heading ‘Sent with love and hugs from the desk of Taylor Swift,’ and the footer ‘Songwriter / Feline Enthusiast’.

Swift’s message reads: “Andy, someone told me you’re about to finish your PhD! I wanted to congratulate you on this incredible accomplishment and to applaud you for all the hard work you’ve put into our studies. This is EPIC!!

“I saw how supportive you’ve been of my music over the years and was so touched. Thank you so much. I’m also so proud of you for the bravery you’ve shown in your personal life, choosing to live and love honestly even when it isn’t easy.

“I hope you’re doing well in and amongst the chaos we’re all living through right now. In these times, I think it’s important to revel in the great moments when we can, and this is a moment worth celebrating! Sending you my love and best wishes, Taylor.”

On the back of the envelope, Swift said the message was arranged by Mooney’s friend Rachel Byrne, and told him “I hope you like the gifts!”

As seen in Mooney’s Instagram story, the presents included a signed vinyl copy of Swift’s 2019 album ‘Lover‘, an array of merchandise as well as a cardigan similar to the one worn by the singer in her ‘Cardigan’ music video.

Earlier this week, meanwhile, an independent record store owner in Wisconsin almost lost a box of signed Taylor Swift albums after a delivery issue saw them being handed over to one of the singer’s fans.

The singer provided a welcome boost to independent record stores in the US last week by sending autographed copies of her latest album ‘Folklore’ to a selection of stores.