Taylor Swift sends letter to Irish paddleboarders who were stranded at sea

Taylor Swift reportedly sent a letter and painting to a pair of Irish paddleboarders after they were lost in the Atlantic Ocean for 15 hours.

As Independent.ie reports, cousins Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney had their inflatable boards swept out to sea by a strong wind one night in August last year. They were found by two fishermen clinging to a buoy 4km away from the island of Inisheer and 27km from where they set off paddleboarding on Furbo Beach.

As further explained in the RTÉ’s new radio documentary Miracle in Galway Bay, Glynn said the pair sang Taylor Swift songs to keep them going. In particular, Glynn repeatedly sang ‘Exile’, recorded for Swift’s 2020 album ‘Folklore’ and featuring Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon.

“I’d say at first Sara thought I was insane, but then she started singing along and it was a bit of a distraction,” Glynn said.

Glynn also said Swift heard about the entire ordeal and sent her a letter explaining how she was moved by the situation that unfolded.

Last month, Swift celebrated the anniversary of ‘Folklore’ by sharing the original version of bonus track ‘The Lakes’.

She also recently reunited with Vernon and ‘Folklore’ collaborator Aaron Dessner to feature on the track ‘Renegade’, released under Vernon and Dessner’s Big Red Machine project.