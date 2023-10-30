Taylor Swift releases ‘Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor’s Version)’ on vinyl, praises Jack Antonoff for collaboration

Taylor Swift has shared an appreciation post for her friend and collaborator Jack Antonoff, revealing in the process that their song ‘Sweeter Than Fiction’ has received the ‘Taylor’s Version’ treatment.

Last night (October 29), Swift to social media to praise Antonoff, saying the song was the first they wrote together. “There you’ll stand ten feet tall, I will say ‘I knew it all along’. This song has always made me think of my friend Jack. It was the first song we made together and watching him challenge himself and make beautiful art over the years has been the thrill of a lifetime,” she wrote.

Swift quipped: “How can he be 6 years older than me and also somehow still be my precocious young son? We may never know.” She then announced the exclusive release of ‘Sweeter Than Fiction (Taylor’s Version)’ at Target on Tangerine vinyl.

‘Sweeter Than Fiction’ was written and released in 2013 for the soundtrack for One Chance. Taylor’s Version comes shortly after the singer released ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ last week.

NME gave ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ a five-star review and described the re-issue as a “career high-point” for the pop sensation.

“So far, the ‘Taylor’s Version’ albums have been tightened up with crisper instrumentals and cleaner production,” it read. “Swift’s voice has understandably matured and her country lilt has soothed, meaning some lyrics are recited with a touch more wisdom or a knowing wink from the other side of heartbreak, rather than the rawness she first recorded them with. It is an undeniably fascinating exercise.”

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier this month her song ‘Cruel Summer’ reached Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 – four years after it was released on her 2019 album ‘Lover’.

The track was originally a fan-favourite track from ‘Lover’, but it was not promoted as a single until this year when Swift performed it on her ‘The Eras Tour’.