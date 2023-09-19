Taylor Swift has shared a video teaser in relation to her forthcoming re-recording of ‘1989’ – you can watch it below.

The singer-songwriter confirmed last month that ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 album. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

At the time, Swift revealed that the record would come with five “insane” ‘From The Vault’ tracks dating back to the ‘1989’ era. Tonight (September 19), the pop star took to social media to post a cryptic animation that sees a silver vault being opened.

The clip appears to contain the letters ‘T’, ‘S’, ‘U’ and ‘L’, which fall out of the vault one by one. We also see the seagulls that appear on the cover artwork for the re-recorded edition of ‘1989’.

“You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain,” Swift captioned the silent video, referencing the lyrics to ‘Blank Space’. Check out the post here:

Swifties were quick to share their theories on what the teaser could mean, and they’ve come up with two possible answers to the anagram: ‘Lust’ or ‘Slut’. The latter, as Rolling Stone notes, could point to an upcoming collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter.

Carpenter’s 2022 song ‘Because I Liked A Boy’ features the line: “Now I’m a home-wrecker, I’m a slut.” Additionally, it has been suggested the track bears similarities to the aforementioned ‘Blank Space’ in which Swift sings about having “a long list of ex-lovers“.

Carpenter also opened for Swift recently at a run of ‘Eras Tour’ concerts in Mexico. What’s more, it has been reported that Carpenter ‘liked’ the mysterious ‘From The Vault’ teaser on Instagram.

According to Pop Base, Swift will reveal the ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ vault track titles once 33million puzzles are completed on a new Google puzzle.

Swift has already released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and most recently ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’. The re-recording project will see the star reclaim ownership of her first six studio albums, spanning 2006’s self-titled to ‘Reputation’ (2017).

The first three ‘(Taylor’s Version)’ records boast collaborative ‘From The Vault’ songs featuring the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Fall Out Boy and Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams.

Last week, a spokesperson for Swift reportedly confirmed that Matty Healy of The 1975 would not be appearing on ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’. Swift and Healy, who dated for a couple of months earlier this year, are said to have recorded a track together for the reworked album.

Swift bagged a history-making nine awards at last week’s 2023 MTV VMAs, tying for the most wins in one night. She also has the second-most overall wins, coming in second to Beyoncé (who has a total of 26 VMAs as a solo artist).