Taylor Swift to appear on ‘Fallon’ after releasing ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has been announced to appear on an upcoming episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking her first late-night talk show engagement for the year.

Celebrating her 10th album, ‘Midnights’, Swift will sit down for a chat with Fallon on Monday October 24 – three days after ‘Midnights’ is released on October 21. She won’t perform on the show, though; Meghan Trainor will appear as that episode’s musical guest, with others appearing across the week including the duo of Zedd and Marren Morris (on Tuesday October 25) and Selena Gomez (on Wednesday 26).

Swift is yet to preview any material from ‘Midnights’, instead promoting it with a series of videos explaining the stories behind tracks. On Wednesday (October 12), she opened up about ‘Snow On The Beach’, her forthcoming collaboration with Lana Del Rey: “[The song] is about falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you,” she said in a video shared on social media.

Another track she recently dove into is ‘Lavender Haze’, which was named after a phrase she heard on Mad Men. “If you were in the lavender haze, then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow, and I thought that was really beautiful,” she said. “I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures’, because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.”

Meanwhile, Swift declared the track ‘Anti-Hero’ to be “one of my favourite songs I’ve ever written”, and noted of its significance: “I really don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before.”

Swift has now revealed the full tracklist for ‘Midnights’ by way of her ‘Midnights Mayhem With Me’ series on TikTok. Last month, too, she confirmed that she was joined in the studio for its creation by longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

‘Midnights’ will follow up on Swift’s two 2020 albums, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’, as well as last year’s re-recorded versions of ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’. In a poetic message shared alongside its formal unveiling, she described the new album as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”.

On what to expect from its themes, she wrote: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching – hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”