Taylor Swift urges fans to not throw things on stage: “It really freaks me out”

Taylor Swift has urged her fans to not throw things onto the stage during her shows, insisting that it “really freaks me out”.

The pop star was performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Sunday (November 12) at the Estadio River Plate as part of the ‘Eras‘ tour, after it was postponed from Friday due to bad weather.

While Swift was performing during the ‘Evermore‘ segment of the show, she addressed the crowd as a “present” landed next to her on stage.

Advertisement

“Just because communication means having gentle, healthy boundaries,” Swift said, “it really freaks me out when stuff gets thrown on the stage. Because if it’s on the stage then a dancer can trip on it.”

“I love that you bought presents and that is so nice, but just, can you please not throw them on the stage,” she said. “I love you so much.”

Fans throwing objects onto the stage has become a trend in recent months that many artists have publicly taken issue with. Back in June, Pink was left shocked at her BST Hyde Park concert after a fan threw a bag of her mother’s ashes on the stage.

Since then, Lil Nas X briefly stopped a show in Stockholm to deal with the unexpected arrival onstage of an artificial sex toy, and Bebe Rexha required stitches after she was hit in the face by a mobile phone at a New York show. Steve Lacy chose smash one thrown at him.

Numerous other artists have called for concertgoers to stop throwing things onstage, including Adele, Kelly Clarkson and Latto. Billie Eilish described the trend as “infuriating”, while Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor said that “artists aren’t regarded as people anymore”.

Advertisement

Swift’s Sunday night’s show was the third of a trio of concerts played in Buenos Aires. She performed her tracks ‘The Very First Night’ and ‘Labyrinth’ live for the first time on November 9.

The pop star also changed the lyrics to her song ‘Karma’ during the November 11 performance to shout out her boyfriend Travis Kelce mid-gig. Swifties had been camping out for the live show since June.