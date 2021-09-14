Taylor Swift watches young singer-songwriter’s set at Belfast bar

Taylor Swift surprised a young fan in Belfast last week when she stopped by a bar to watch the 22-year-old singer-songwriter’s set.

According to reports, the star was in town with boyfriend Joe Alwyn as he wrapped up filming for the BBC adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel Conversations With Friends.

Local singer-songwriter Tiernán Heffron shared selfies of himself and Swift on Twitter yesterday (September 13), saying she tipped him for his show and asked how she could follow his music.

“It’s not everyday Taylor Swift walks into your gig and stays for your whole three hour set,” he wrote. “She was the most lovely person!

“She asked how she could follow what I was doing and gave me a tip! Dreams do come true, ready and excited for what’s to come.”

“It was just like any other gig in Belfast until she turned up. No one there knew she would be there,” Heffron told BBC News.

“I was getting set up and someone came over to tell me Taylor Swift had just walked in. The back of my knees just dropped. I was excited because any other singer-songwriter would dream of this moment – so I just thought ‘let’s do it’.

“My heart was beating so fast. I just went for it and I had her up singing and dancing to ‘Tell My Ma’ – she was having a blast.”

Heffron was playing a set at the Tipsy Bird bar in Belfast city centre, and the venue’s Facebook page shared a photo of Swift with staff members.

The one and only Taylor Swift graced us with her presence last Friday night,” they wrote. “Taylor was here to support her boyfriend Joe who has just wrapped up filming the TV series Conversations with Friends.

“We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team.”

The Shu restaurant in the city was also visited by Swift, who posed for selfies with the staff at the restaurant.

Taylor Swift visiting a British pub hasn’t always got her in the news, though. Last week, Swift’s collaborator and close friend Ed Sheeran revealed that he once took Swift to his local pub for a drink but nobody recognised her.

Speaking in a new interview, the ‘Bad Habits’ singer talked about how he’s taken a few famous friends to his local, The Station, in Framlingham, Suffolk.

“I took Taylor there once, but when I took Taylor no one really clocked who it was, it was like a week later that the person behind the bar was like, ‘Did you bring Taylor Swift in here last week?'”