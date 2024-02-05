Taylor Swift wins record-setting fourth Album Of The Year at 2024 Grammys

Taylor Swift has broken a new record at the 66th Grammy Awards.

Today (February 5), the singer-songwriter was awarded Album Of The Year for ‘Midnights’, marking her fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.

She is also the first female artist to win the Grammys’ biggest award more than twice. Swift now has a total of 14 Grammy awards.

While accepting the award for Album Of The Year, Swift also brought up her longtime friend and fellow nominee Lana Del Rey onstage with her, saying: “I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration that they have if it weren’t for the work she’s done. I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I’m so lucky to know you and be your friend.”

The Album Of The Year win marks Taylor’s second award at the 2024 Grammys. She previously won Best Pop Vocal Album for the same record earlier in the ceremony. During her acceptance speech for Best Pop Vocal Album – her 13th Grammy win at the time – Taylor Swift announced a new album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

She said: “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret I’ve been keeping for the past two years. My brand new album comes out April 19th.” ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will mark Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’.

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career. Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony, and Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus.

Catch up with all the action from the 2024 Grammys on NME.com now and find out who won what here.