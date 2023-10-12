Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert film to release in cinemas in the US and Canada a day earlier

Taylor Swift has announced that her Eras tour concert film is getting an early release in the United States and Canada.

Today (October 12), the pop star took to social media to announce that “due to unprecedented demand”, early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film will begin from today (Thursday) in the United States and Canada, one day ahead of its scheduled release.

🩵 PREMIERE DAY 🩵 Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but…. Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW. We’re also adding… pic.twitter.com/IUp17aGVvn — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 11, 2023

While early screenings are only available in America and Canada, Taylor Swift has also announced that global audiences will instead get additional screenings throughout this weekend to celebrate the film’s launch.

Per her announcement, all tickets for additional screenings globally will be available at 10am US time (3PM BTS). You can find ticket information here. For those in the UK, details on screenings at Vue cinemas can be found here.

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together,” Taylor Swift wrote to end her post.

Directed by Sam Wrench, the upcoming film is described as a “breathtaking, cinematic view” of Swift’s latest tour, which runs through her biggest hits and rarities across all ten of her studio albums.

Following huge demand across the globe, the pop star announced in August she would screen a concert film of the tour in cinemas. “Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged,” Swift wrote in the announcement post at the time.

During the penultimate night of her 2023 US ‘Eras Tour’, the singer received an eight-minute standing ovation. The pop sensation wrapped up the 2023 US leg of her mammoth ‘Eras Tour’ with a sixth and final gig at the SoFi Stadium (August 9). During the set, the star surprised the audience by announcing ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’.

The singer is due to bring the ‘Eras’ tour to Argentina and Brazil this November before it visits Australia in early 2024, with European and UK dates set to follow. Further concerts in North America are due to take place later next year.

Reviewing the show New Jersey this May, NME described the show as a “glittering celebration of every era” that “shines a light on Swift’s ability to take a hit, make a hit, and not slow down”.