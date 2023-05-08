Taylor Swift’s final ‘Eras’ tour show in Nashville delayed by four hours due to bad weather

Taylor Swift‘s third and final ‘Eras’ tour show in Nashville last night (May 7) was delayed by four hours due to bad weather conditions.

The singer was playing a trio of dates at the city’s Nissan Stadium as part of her huge North American stadium tour, with the final show coming on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Swift had warned fans about the weather, saying on Twitter: “I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play.”

The show was then delayed by four hours from its start time, with the venue telling fans to move from their seats and into the stadium’s concourses to keep safe and dry.

With most ‘Eras’ tour performances starting at 6.30pm local time (with Swift on stage at 8pm), the singer didn’t end up going on stage until after 10pm, with opening sets by Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams cut from the evening due to the conditions.

At around 6pm, Nissan Stadium tweeted: “At this time, lightning is approaching Nissan Stadium. Please move to the covered areas of the concourses or ramps, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials. All guests currently in cars, please remain in your vehicle.”

After a number of tweets confirming further delays, the venue then confirmed that the show would go ahead, quoting Swift’s 2010 song ‘Sparks Fly’ and writing: “Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage!”

At this time, lightning is approaching Nissan Stadium. Please move to the covered areas of the concourses or ramps, or shelter areas as directed by stadium officials. All guests currently in cars, please remain in your vehicle. #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/64nhELL57i — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 7, 2023

Drop everything now! Meet me in the pouring rain! Shelter in Place has officially been lifted! Fans, please start safely making your way to your seats. Once production wraps up, Taylor Swift will hit the stage! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/e82Yo3AuAK — Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) May 8, 2023

When finally able to perform, Swift then headed through her mammoth 44-song set, with the ‘surprise’ section of the show featuring a live debut of ‘Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve‘, from the ‘3am Edition’ of 2022 album ‘Midnights’, with The National‘s Aaron Dessner.

See footage from the show below.

YOU FORGIVE YOU FORGET BUT YOU NEVER LET IT GO #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/ZLGSgC9Mew — addi ★ 6/10 (@cowboylikeaddi) May 8, 2023

🏟️| “You meet some woman on the internet and take her home” – nice note change up from Taylor #NashvilleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/cKYje1v6ya — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 8, 2023

🎥| Taylor has finished up her last night in Nashville! #NashvilleTSTheErasTour #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/soqB8QxfJ8 — Taylor Swift Updates (@UpdatingSwiftly) May 8, 2023

Swift’s three-night stand in Nashville has been full of incident, with Friday’s (May 5) show seeing the singer officially announcing the ‘Taylor’s Version’ re-recording of her third album ‘Speak Now’.

That same evening, Bridgers joined Swift onstage that same night to give the collaborative track ‘Nothing New’ its live debut, while Swift got emotional when fans paid “beautiful” tribute to her late grandmother Marjorie, who inspired the ‘Evermore’ song of the same name.

On Saturday’s (May 6) show, Bridgers was joined during her opening set by The 1975’s Matty Healy on guitar.

Towards the end of her set, Bridgers was joined by her Boygenius bandmates Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker to perform their track ‘Cool About It’ as well as Bridgers’ own ‘Graceland Too’ and ‘I Know The End’.

She then introduced her band, including “Mr. Matt Healy” who’d been onstage for the entire set, playing guitar while wearing a skeleton onesie.