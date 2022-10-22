NewsMusic News

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’ breaks record for most-streamed album in a day on Spotify

Swift thanked her fans for "doing something mind blowing"

By Charlotte Krol
Taylor Swift performs onstage during NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images.

Taylor Swift has broken Spotify‘s record for the most-streamed album in a single day with ‘Midnights‘.

The pop star’s 10th album, which was released at midnight yesterday (October 21), has smashed the record as Spotify users reported a huge spike in outages.

Swift has thanked her fans for “doing something mind blowing”.

“How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened?!” she said.

Swift has described the record as the story of “13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams”.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Hannah Mylrea praised Swift’s “shimmering return to pure pop” on a record that “pivots away from her mellow lockdown creations and recent re-recording project, offering up brighter, future-facing sounds”.

The news comes as it emerged that Swift teased lyrics from ‘Midnights’ earlier this year during her 2022 New York University commencement speech.

Taylor Swift performs live in 2019. CREDIT: Doug Peters/EMPICS

Elsewhere, the singer-songwriter has released the music video for lead single ‘Anti-Hero’, which brings Swift’s thoughts about her life being “unmanageably sized” to life.

In other related news, fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’, and just hours after she released ‘Midnights’ Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks.

