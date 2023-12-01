Taylor Swift’s publicist hits back at “fabricated lies” that she secretly married Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift‘s publicist has responded to reports that the singer secretly married her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn when they were an item, calling them “fabricated lies”.

The ‘Midnights’ pop star and actor Alwyn (Conversations With Friends) broke up earlier in 2023 following a six-year relationship. In 2022, multiple sources told Life & Style that the then-couple were engaged.

Since their split, celebrity gossip Instagram page DeuxMoi has suggested that Swift and Alwyn had secretly tied the knot while they were together.

Swift’s publicist Tree Paine, however, took to X/Twitter today (December 1) to deny the reports. “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” she wrote.

“There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Paine was responding specifically to an Instagram Story from Deuxmoi in which a source claimed: “[Swift] DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person.

“It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a shit what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these. pic.twitter.com/cFi0wQc9cp — Tree Paine (@treepaine) December 1, 2023

Deuxmoi has not deleted the post at the time of writing, despite Paine’s apparent threat of legal action.

The Instagram profile – which has two million followers – has shared multiple Stories regarding Swift and Alwyn’s relationship. In its bio, Deuxmoi describes itself as a “curator of pop culture”.

Swift is currently in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. The sportsman gained the star’s attention when he attended one of her ‘Eras Tour’ concerts and failed to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

“There were definitely people [Swift] knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce explained recently of how the pair met.

He said Swift then ended up contacting him, adding: “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Swift was dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Joe Alwyn, meanwhile, earned songwriting credits on Swift’s latest three albums: ‘Midnights’, ‘Evermore’ and ‘Folklore’. The actor co-wrote ‘Sweet Nothing’ on the singer’s 10th studio effort under the pseudonym William Bowery.

He was credited as the same name for his contributions to Swift’s 2020 surprise LPs; Alwyn co-wrote ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’ on ‘Folklore’, as well as ‘Champagne Problems’, ‘Coney Island’ and the ‘Evermore’ title track on its follow-up.

Last year, the actor recalled how he was “messing around” on the piano and was singing what would become the first verse to ‘Exile’ when Swift asked him to help her finish the song.

He continued: “It was completely off the cuff, an accident. She said, ‘Can we try and sit down and get to the end together?’ And so we did. It was as basic as some people made sourdough [in lockdown].”

Earlier this week, Swift surprise released ‘You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)’ on Spotify after becoming the streaming platform’s Top 2023 Global Artist. It has been reported that the track alludes to her relationship with Alwyn, and their subsequent break-up.