Taylor Swift’s re-recorded ‘Love Story’ sees huge streams boost

Taylor Swift‘s re-recorded single ‘Love Story’ from her 2008 album ‘Fearless’ saw streams in the millions on its first day of release.

READ MORE: Every Taylor Swift album ranked

It’s the first indication that Swift’s bid to deprive the owners of her masters of profit is working, with ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ garnering 5.8million on-demand streams (audio and video combined) in the US on its day of release on Friday (February 12).

Billboard puts the MRC Data figures into perspective. In the week ending February 4, 55 songs logged more streams that week alone than ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ did in a single day.

Advertisement

Additionally, Swift’s re-recording is also outselling her original 2008 single. The reworked song was released at midnight on Friday and was downloaded 10,000 times in 24 hours.

Only three songs from the week ending with February 4 were able to outsell the 10,000 downloads of ‘Love Story (Taylor’s Version)’ from February 12: Tom MacDonald’s ‘Fake Woke’ (14,000 downloads), BTS‘ ‘Dynamite‘ (13,000) and Olivia Rodrigo‘s ‘Drivers License‘ (also 13,000).

Meanwhile, the original version of ‘Love Story’ logged 672,000 on-demand streams on February 12. On February 11 it was 504,000 and in the days leading up to that date the original ‘Love Story’ would normally net between 270,000 and 325,000 daily streams [via Billboard].

The latest news shows Swift taking control of her music once again after music manager Scooter Braun and his media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, acquired her old label, Big Machine Label Group, in June 2019. The story hit the headlines again last November after Swift confirmed that the ownership of her back catalogue had changed hands again for the second time within two years.

Advertisement

The full ‘Taylor’s Version’ of her second album ‘Fearless’ will be released later this year. ‘Fearless’ will also be eligible for the Grammy awards.