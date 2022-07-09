Tears For Fears pull out of headline performance at Lytham Festival

Tears For Fears have been forced to pull out of their headline performance at Lytham Festival tonight.

It comes after Curt Smith injured his rib leading the duo to cancel their headline slot at the last minute.

In a statement, the band wrote: “It’s with sincere apologies that we must cancel tonight’s performance at Lytham Festival. Curt has unfortunately injured his rib and is unable to perform this evening.”

Advertisement

They added: “We are so sorry to everyone who planned to be at the festival and hope to see you soon.”

Organisers announced that Alison Moyet and support Natalie Imbruglia were “ready to take the stage so we can enjoy a party.”

They added that “all ticket holders will receive a full refund for tonight’s show.”

It’s with sincere apologies that we must cancel tonight’s performance at the Lytham Festival. Curt has unfortunately injured his rib and is unable to perform this evening. We are so sorry to everyone who planned to be at the festival and hope to see you soon. – Curt and Roland — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) July 9, 2022

Tonight’s headliners Tears for Fears are unable to perform, but our very special guest Alison Moyet & support artist Natalie Imbruglia are ready to take to the stage so we can enjoy a party. All ticket holders will receive a full refund for tonight’s show. pic.twitter.com/lN2DdhC2JJ — Lytham Festival (@LythamFestival) July 9, 2022

Last night (July 8), The Strokes headlined Lancashire’s Lytham Festival, and during their set, they invited a woman from the crowd to sing lead vocals on ‘Ode To The Mets’.

Advertisement

The woman was spotted by frontman Julian Casablancas after noticing she was holding up a sign that read, “CAN I SING ‘ODE TO THE METS’ WITH YOU”.

Casablancas welcomed her up and quipped: “I’m gonna be peeved if she sings it better than I do.”

The woman then sung in Casablancas’ place for all six minutes of ‘Ode To The Mets’ (which initially appeared on The Strokes’ 2020 album, ‘The New Abnormal’). You can see the performance here.

The Strokes are currently on tour in support of ‘The New Abnormal’. Reviewing their set at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, NME’s Ella Kemp said Casablancas performed with “feverish energy”, and said that he did treat fans to “small talk and jokes and frequent rambles”.