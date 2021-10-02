Techno pioneer Lady Aida dies, aged 63

Dutch techno pioneer Lady Aida has died, aged 63.

Lady Aida, real name Aïda Spaninks, died following a short illness which was first reported in Eindhovens Dagblad, the Dutch city where Spaninks was raised.

Serge Clone, from famed Dutch techno label and record shop Clone, wrote a tribute to Spaninks on Facebook (via DJ Mag).

He said: “She was a true rebel and always up for some good jokes and some proper techno to stir things up,” he said. “After some health issues she took the DJing a bit slower and became Kundalini yoga teacher and started her Rebelbass DJ school.”

Sad news… Our dutch first lady of techno has left us. She started dj’ing in the mid 80’s and was one of the dutch… Posted by Serge Clone on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

He continued: “She was proud of her Indonesian roots and her Brabantse gezelligheid. I’ll never forget how she announced herself with a loud ‘Eindhoven de gekste!!’ when she entered the store!

“Always energetic and full of passion in everything she did which made her one of the most skilled and popular techno DJs in the ’90s.”

You can see some more tributes to her here:

Rest in musical peace, rebel dj Lady Aida. I'm glad I have met you and shared the dj booth in the past. Your energy was always fierce and beautiful. You always stayed true to yourself and never afraid to speak up your mind. Thank you 🎶#djladyaida pic.twitter.com/oglyHR1yBL — Shinedoe (@Shinedoe) September 28, 2021

Just found out that an old colleague and friend from the Dutch techno scene has passed away. DJ Lady Aida and I were almost at war as much as we loved, but I wasn’t ready for her to go. I was just remembering us in Detroit in 2003 during the festival. One of a kind. #RIP — Rob Bantin (@cubusaddendum) September 28, 2021

I just learned that dutch DJ Lady Aïda has passed away. She was one of the first DJs to show acclaim for my track 'Silent Eyes'. Rest in peace Aïda 😢https://t.co/L120XjStqP — DJ Wesper (@djwesper) September 27, 2021

RIP Lady Aïda. The techno Queen-mom of the Netherlands has passed away. #rip #ladyaïda — M. Baas (@Sixfeetsixtysix) September 27, 2021

I just heard we’ll sadly have to miss the great and totally lovely #LadyAida. A Dutch DJ that most of you will not know, because she didnt release any music. This icon was one of the founders of #dutchtechno though and a superb dj and hug giver! #RIPAida @DJJeffMills @juanatkins — \NEW YORK HAUNTED// (@newyorkhaunted) September 29, 2021

Spaninks was born in Diessen, close to Eindhoven in 1958 and built her name as an innovative DJ at festivals like Pinkpop and Lowlands. In the 90s, her innovative style and music garnered a loyal fan base.

As reported in DJ Mag, Spaninks “continued DJing into her sixties, amassing a vast vinyl collection in the process, and, in 2009, set up Rebelbass, a DJ school in Eindhoven.”

Spaniniks also enjoyed writing, publishing a monthly column via Eindhovens Dagblad and her own blog.