Ted Nugent hits out at online critics: “They are a Satanic cult”

Ted Nugent has claimed that online critics of his celebrated his recent coronavirus diagnosis, denouncing them as “satanic”.

The conservative guitarist and staunch Donald Trump supporter was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, months after claiming that the coronavirus pandemic is “not a real pandemic”.

Addressing his fans on Facebook Live this week, Nugent took a moment to hit out at those who have allegedly voiced their hopes that he dies from the virus.

Advertisement

“If you’re on the Ted Nugent Facebook Live right now, you are some great, positive, good people, and we deserve each other. Not to be confused with the Satanic gang who actually celebrates other people’s suffering,” he said.

“It’s a very happy day for happy, smart, prioritised people. It’s a very happy day — life, liberty and pursuit of happiness; we’ve got that shit down.

“But you have to know that there is a Satanic cult that is just demonic in their hatred and celebrating — literally celebrating — other people’s suffering. I’m afraid that’s the Democrat party. They are a Satanic cult. They literally throw gasoline on the fire of hurt, pain and suffering. Both literally and figuratively.”

He added: “To those of us that live a positive life, isn’t it almost impossible to grasp the level of indecency and soullessness of the Democrat party and this freak president and his gang of America haters.

“It’s almost impossible to grasp except incrementally we witnessed the culture war metastasise into a cult of Satan. Isn’t it something?

Advertisement

“Can you imagine anyone in your life putting forth any effort or energy to write a letter to someone saying, ‘I hope you die.’ That’s what they’ve been doing to my family.”

He added: “The people who hate Ted Nugent, they’re Satanic. They’ve literally written letters celebrating my Chinese virus and literally hoping that my children and my grandchildren die — in very obscene, vulgar, hateful, demonic terms.”

Despite previously claiming that the virus had left him struggling to “crawl out of bed the last few days”, Nugent has since insisted that he would not receive a vaccine.

Last month, Nugent attracted more criticism after claiming that the official reported death toll from coronavirus is significantly higher than actual deaths.

“They claim 500,000 people have died from COVID-19,” he said in another Facebook stream. “Bullshit. I believe that medical examiners in all 50 states have gone, ‘I put down on the death certificate that he died of asphyxiation, but they made me put COVID.’”

Nugent also recently responded to allegations of racism, calling himself “the anti-racist”.