Teddy Adhitya closes a trilogy of singles with new song, ‘Masa Depan’

Indonesian singer-songwriter Teddy Adhitya has released ‘Masa Depan’, his latest single and the last of three songs that form a trilogy.

Adhitya released the song today (September 8) via TED Records on digital platforms, with a lyric video set to premiere on YouTube tonight. ‘Masa Depan’ starts off with a lone acoustic guitar, with Adhitya navigating heartache and strife in his lyrics.

Its arrangement slowly incorporates drifting piano keys and a thumping kick drum, adding heft to Adhitya’s chorus of soaring vocal harmonies.

Advertisement

Listen to ‘Masa Depan’ below.

In a press release, Adhitya shares that ‘Masa Depan’ is about adapting to difficult circumstances.

“We try too often to tame the waves, but the waves can never be tamed,” the press release reads. “The only thing that can be changed is our own mindset about how to deal with violent waves, and remembering that fierce waves will not last forever.”

‘Masa Depan’ caps off a trilogy of songs, titled ‘3’, addressing the transitory state of learning and changing with an optimistic outlook.

In August, Adhitya released its first single, ‘Langit Favoritku’, with its second – the pensive ‘Semestinya’ – subsequently unveiled on September 1. These songs are Adhitya’s first singles written and performed in Indonesian.

Advertisement

The singer-songwriter last released an album in 2019, his sophomore full-length ‘Question Mark(?)’.

Adhitya released a live session video titled ‘This Is Not A Concert’ in 2020, which features live renditions of tracks from the album. It has since been released as a live album on digital platforms.