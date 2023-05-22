Teddy Swims announces Asia tour this August

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has announced a short tour of Asia this August before his run of shows in Australia and New Zealand later that same month.
- READ MORE: Josh Cullen on his dramatic solo debut and the “mature” new era of SB19: “I want to maximise my time in this league”
Announced via concert promoter AEG Presents today (May 22), Swims is set to perform in Manila, the Philippines, Singapore and Tokyo, Japan. The shows will mark Teddy Swims’ first shows in Asia.
Teddy Swims will perform at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in Manila on August 3. Two days later, Swims heads to *SCAPE The Ground Theatre in Singapore, and later at duo Music Exchange in Tokyo, Japan on August 7.
Check out the announcement below.
.@teddyswims is set to bring his electrifying live performance to Asia for the 1st time! 🥳
Aug 3, Manila – Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier
Aug 5, Singapore – *SCAPE The Ground Theatre
Aug 7, Tokyo – duo Music Exchange
Head over to https://t.co/LAUzLInfvq for all the 🎟️🎫 info! pic.twitter.com/WRNAzNUtIF
— AEG Presents Asia (@aegpresentsasia) May 22, 2023
Tickets to the Tokyo concert will go on sale on Wednesday (May 24) at 11am local time, while Singapore tickets go on sale on May 25 at 10am local time. Tickets to the Manila show will go on sale on May 27 at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.
Following the Asia tour, Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows between August 18 and August 28. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Check out Teddy Swims’ complete list of Asia, Australia and New Zealand 2023 tour dates below.
ASIA
August 03 – Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier – Manila, Philippines
August 05 – *SCAPE The Ground Theatre – Singapore, Singapore
August 07 – Duo Music Exchange – Tokyo, Japan
AUSTRALIA
August 18 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia
August 19 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, Australia
August 22 – Astor Theatre – Perth, Australia
August 24 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, Australia
August 25 – The Forum – Melbourne, Australia
NEW ZEALAND
August 28 – Town Hall – Auckland, New Zealand