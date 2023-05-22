Teddy Swims announces Asia tour this August

American singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has announced a short tour of Asia this August before his run of shows in Australia and New Zealand later that same month.

Announced via concert promoter AEG Presents today (May 22), Swims is set to perform in Manila, the Philippines, Singapore and Tokyo, Japan. The shows will mark Teddy Swims’ first shows in Asia.

Teddy Swims will perform at the Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in Manila on August 3. Two days later, Swims heads to *SCAPE The Ground Theatre in Singapore, and later at duo Music Exchange in Tokyo, Japan on August 7.

Tickets to the Tokyo concert will go on sale on Wednesday (May 24) at 11am local time, while Singapore tickets go on sale on May 25 at 10am local time. Tickets to the Manila show will go on sale on May 27 at 10am local time. Tickets can be purchased here.

Following the Asia tour, Teddy Swims will return to Australia and New Zealand for a string of shows between August 18 and August 28. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Check out Teddy Swims’ complete list of Asia, Australia and New Zealand 2023 tour dates below.

ASIA

August 03 – Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier – Manila, Philippines

August 05 – *SCAPE The Ground Theatre – Singapore, Singapore

August 07 – Duo Music Exchange – Tokyo, Japan

AUSTRALIA

August 18 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, Australia

August 19 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, Australia

August 22 – Astor Theatre – Perth, Australia

August 24 – Hindley Street Music Hall – Adelaide, Australia

August 25 – The Forum – Melbourne, Australia

NEW ZEALAND

August 28 – Town Hall – Auckland, New Zealand