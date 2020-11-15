Teenage Fanclub announce new album ‘Endless Arcade’ with single ‘Home’

Teenage Fanclub have announced a new album – get all the details on ‘Endless Arcade’ below.

The album will be the band’s first without founding bassist Gerard Love (who quit the band in 2018) and the first to feature Euros Childs from Welsh alt-rock heroes Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, who joined the indie veterans in 2018.

‘Endless Arcade’ will come out on March 5, 2021, and is being previewed by a video for first single ‘Home’, which was filmed at the Leith Theatre in Edinburgh. Watch that below.

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever…” songwriter Raymond McGinley said of the new album in a statement.

“When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

The band’s Norman Blake elaborated on the creation of the new record, saying: “We were very comfortable with each other in the studio. I think some of the playing is a bit freer and looser than on recent albums. Dave and Euros’ playing is amazing, and Francis on drums is really swinging.

“The whole process of making this album was very invigorating. Everyone in the band contributed a lot and the song arrangements came together really quickly. Everything felt fresh.”

See the artwork and tracklist for ‘Endless Arcade’ below.

01. Home

02. Endless Arcade

03. Warm Embrace

04. Everything Is Falling Apart

05. The Sun Won’t Shine On Me

06. Come With Me

07. In Our Dreams

08. I’m More Inclined

09. Back In The Day

10. The Future

11. Living With You

12. Silent Song

