Tegan and Sara announce 10th album ‘Crybaby’ and share new single ‘Yellow’

Tegan and Sara have announced their 10th studio album ‘Crybaby’ – listen to new single ‘Yellow’ below.

The Canadian duo will release the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ via Mom+Pop Music on October 21. It marks their first full-length project since signing to the New York indie label, which is also home to the likes of Courtney Barnett, Sleater-Kinney and Lucius.

Produced by John Congleton (Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Future Islands), Sara Quin and Tegan Quin, the forthcoming ‘Crybaby’ was recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in Los Angeles.

“[‘Yellow’] was written after we began to take steps to heal the bruises we have both carried with us since adolescence and early adulthood – wounds that never quite healed right and flare up seasonally, sending us spiralling backward in time,” explained Sara.

“Are we doomed to remain forever 15, breaking up and breaking apart? I hope not.”

The Mark Myers-directed ‘Yellow’ video pays homage to the visuals for Coldplay‘s 2000 single of the same name, and sees Tegan and Sara walking along a beach à la Chris Martin. Tune in here:

“[It] was shot in Vancouver, a city that didn’t feel big enough to hold us both when we arrived here the first time,” Sara continued. “Twenty-two years later, we’re back, calling it home.”

As for ‘Crybaby’ on the whole, Tegan explained: “This was the first time where, while we were still drafting our demos, we were thinking about how the songs were going to work together.

“It wasn’t even just that Sara was making lyric changes or reorganizing the parts to my songs, it was that she was also saying to me, ‘This song is going to be faster’, or ‘It’s going to be in a different key’.”

She went on: “But Sara effectively improves everything of mine that she works on.” Sara added: “Maybe I am the renovator. I’m the house-flipper of the Tegan and Sara band.”

Tegan and Sara previewed the upcoming album with the single ‘Fucking Up What Matters’ in April. A full tracklist is yet to be revealed.

You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Crybaby’ here and see its official cover artwork above.

Tegan and Sara are set to embark on an intimate North American headline tour in October – sign up for exclusive pre-sale tickets here.