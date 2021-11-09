Tegan and Sara have finished recording their new album

Tegan and Sara have revealed that they’ve finished recording their 10th studio album.

The Canadian duo – comprised of identical twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin – released their latest studio effort, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, in 2019. They shared the festive track ‘Make You Mine This Season’ last October.

Taking to social media yesterday (November 8), Tegan and Sara told fans that they had “wrapped up recording” for their next LP the previous night (November 7).

Advertisement

“It’ll be a minute before you hear it but we’re pretty excited about it,” they continued. “Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can’t wait to share this one with you.”

You can see the tweet below.

We wrapped up recording our 10th studio album last night. It'll be a minute before you hear it but we're pretty excited about it. Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can't wait to share this one with you. — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 8, 2021

Last year also saw the band team-up with Bad Bunny for a new version of the latter’s 2020 track ‘Cloud 9’. The song was updated to include gender-neutral and feminine pronouns in its lyrics.

Back in April, it was announced that Tegan And Sara‘s memoir High School (2019) was being adapted for a TV show. The duo are set to executive produce the series, which is yet to receive a release date.

A working description of the forthcoming programme reads: “High School is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

Advertisement

“Told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”