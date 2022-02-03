Tegan & Sara announce reimagined version of ‘So Jealous’ album

Tegan & Sara have announced a reimagined version of their 2004 album ‘So Jealous.’

The album has been re-imagined and includes an updated version of ‘Where Does The Good Go.’

Writing about the new project on Twitter, Tegan wrote: “6 [months] into the Pandemic, we reimagined our album So Jealous.

“Sara covered my songs, I covered Sara’s. Reimagined & acoustic #StillJealous will be out 2/11.”

The release arrives on February 11.

6 mos into the Pandemic, we reimagined our album So Jealous. Sara covered my songs, I covered Sara's. Reimagined & acoustic #StillJealous will be out 2/11. You can pre-save it & listen to #WhereDoesTheGoodGo now.

Last November, Tegan and Sara revealed that they’ve finished recording their 10th studio album.

The Canadian duo – comprised of identical twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin – released their latest studio effort, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, in 2019. They shared the festive track ‘Make You Mine This Season’ last October.

Taking to social media in November, Tegan and Sara told fans that they had “wrapped up recording” for their next LP the previous night (November 7).

“It’ll be a minute before you hear it but we’re pretty excited about it,” they continued. “Music will always be the heart & soul of T&S. And this album has got a lot of fucking heart. We can’t wait to share this one with you.”

Back in April last year, it was announced that Tegan And Sara‘s memoir High School (2019) was being adapted for a TV show. The duo are set to executive produce the series, which is yet to receive a release date.

A working description of the forthcoming programme reads: “High School is a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.

“Told through a backdrop of ’90s grunge and rave culture, the series weaves between parallel and discordant memories of twin sisters growing up down the hall from one another.”