Tekashi 6ix9ine announces new NFT art pieces, coming this week

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to launch two NFT collectible art pieces this week.

The New York rapper will this Friday (April 9) release non-fungible tokens that contain 3D animations based around his first two studio albums, ‘Dummy Boy’ (2018) and ‘TattleTales’ (2020).

As per a press release, the pair of unique pieces will go up for auction alongside three separate lower-priced NFTs, which will be available to 125 fans. Those who purchase the limited edition tokens will also receive a surprise gift from 6ix9ine, with details set to be revealed at a later date.

Advertisement

6ix9ine has teamed up with tech company and NFT marketplace Bondly for the venture – you can find further information here.

As NME explained in a recent blog, NFTs “act like digital gold bars, rare trading cards or paintings kept in safe storage – they’re kept on the blockchain (basically a Cloud for financial assets, but where everyone with an account keeps a note of what you own) in your name but you can only sell or trade them as collectibles.”

The new form of cryptocurrency has recently been embraced by the likes of Kings Of Leon, Lewis Capaldi, Grimes, Lindsay Lohan, Aphex Twin, M.I.A and HMLTD.

Meanwhile, Calvin Harris has praised NFTs – saying they have the potential to “completely revolutionise the music industry”. The Scottish producer echoed comments made by Lohan, who released her new single ‘Lullaby’ as an NFT after hailing the technology as “a great way to bridge the gap between the consumer and artist”.

However, Nils Frahm recently said that he believes NFTs to be “the most disgusting thing on the planet right now”. The cryptocurrency has also been criticised over its apparent negative impact on climate change, which has been addressed by Gorrilaz fans after the band unveiled plans for an NFT to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album.

Advertisement

In other news, it was reported last month that Tekashi 6ix9ine was being sued for copyright infringement after a production group claimed that he stole the beat for his hit single ‘GOOBA’