Tekashi 6ix9ine compares himself to The Joker: “He’s the bad guy you end up falling in love with”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has likened himself to classic DC Comics villain The Joker in an new interview.

The controversial rapper made the bizarre comparison in a new Showtime documentary titled Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine, which focuses on how he became one of the most polarising musicians in the world.

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, says in the first episode: “I feel my steppops was a superhero.

“He was always helping people without thinking about himself and that’s what a superhero did and that’s what my steppop did. Superheroes always die. Fuck being a superhero, I want to be a villain. Villains never die.”

Hernandez’ step-father was killed during a shopping trip when the rapper was 13-year-old, with the rapper explaining how the impact of his death led him to a path of darkness.

“It’s like the Joker, you want to hate him, but you love him,” he said.

“He’s the bad guy but you end up falling in love with him. You consistently say, ‘I hate this guy,’ but you can’t stop watching. There’s somewhere deep down where you fall in love with that guy.”

His comments come after Karam Gill, the director of the Showtime series, labelled the rapper a “truly horrible human”.

“We’re living in the era of manufactured celebrity, where people can create inauthentic online personas and rise to fame without any talent or morals,” Gill told Page Six.

“Tekashi’s story is exactly that — he’s someone who realised the power of having your own platform.”

“I think viewers will be shocked to realise how hyper calculated he is. Tekashi was someone who never did anything online on accident. Every click, word and action online was designed with care to spark a reaction. His understanding of how human beings operate on these platforms is incredible.”

The new film also touches on 6ix9ine’s affiliation with gang members which resulted in his arrest and prison sentence on racketeering and firearms charges. His subsequent testimony led to the conviction of two members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Earlier this month, the rapper attracted controversy after getting into an altercation with Meek Mill outside an Atlanta club.