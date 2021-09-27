Tekashi 6ix9ine gets into altercation at UFC event in Las Vegas

Tekashi 6ix9ine got into an altercation with a member of the crowd at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event over the weekend.

The rapper was attending the UFC 266 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 25) when a member of the crowd allegedly heckled and threw a drink at him.

Footage of the incident then appears to shows 6ix9ine retaliating and throwing his own drink back.

According to TMZ, the rapper was not charged in the incident, but the other man was led away in handcuffs.

Tekashi 6ix9ine grabbed a random drink and threw it back 😩 do you think it landed on anyone?! pic.twitter.com/E3gzfRPMF9 — urbannews___ (@urbannews___) September 26, 2021

NME has contacted a spokesperson for 6ix9ine for a comment.

The latest incident comes months after the rapper attracted controversy after getting into an altercation with Meek Mill outside an Atlanta club.

The two rappers have had longstanding beef ever since 2019, when Meek claimed that he knew 6ix9ine was going to testify against fellow gang members after he was arrested and subsequently charged and incarcerated.

It has since escalated back and forth, with Meek consistently denouncing 6ix9ine and disapproving of his co-operation with federal investigators. Last year, Meek trolled 6ix9ine when the court ruled that he couldn’t serve the remainder of his prison sentence at home.

Meanwhile, bodyguards for the rapper were recently indicted on charges including robbery and false impersonation after an incident last summer.

The rapper’s protection team jumped into SUVs and chased the man 20 blocks with lights flashing after he attempted to film a cellphone video of him, prosecutors said at the time.

“A celebrity entourage is not a police department, and Manhattan is not the Wild West,” Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr said yesterday (July 19), in a written statement confirming the indictments.

“As alleged, these highly-compensated vigilantes caravanned through the streets of Harlem with sirens flashing in order to track a man down and steal and break his phone.”