Television frontman Tom Verlaine has died, aged 73

Tom Verlaine – the singer, guitarist and songwriter best known for leading seminal New York rock band Television – has died at the age of 73.

His passing was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti Smith), who said in a press release that Verlaine succumbed to a “brief illness” on Saturday (January 28). “He died peacefully in New York City,” she wrote, “surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed.”

Born in New Jersey as Thomas Miller, Verlaine was spurred to pursue the guitar after hearing The Rolling Stones’ ‘19th Nervous Breakdown’ as an adolescent. He met longtime collaborator Richard Hell while attending a boarding school in Delaware; the pair would soon escape and run off to New York City, where Verlaine was inspired to adopt his new name – borrowed from renowned French poet Paul Verlaine – by Bob Dylan.

Encouraged by local punk legend Terry Ork, 1972 saw Verlaine and Hell form the Neon Boys with drummer Billy Ficca. Within a year, they’d rebranded as Television and recruited Richard Lloyd on guitars. Hell would leave two years later (replaced by Fred Smith on bass), and the group released their debut album, ‘Marquee Moon’, in 1977 via Elektra.

It was the band’s second album, 1978’s ‘Adventure’, that brought them moderate success, earning critical acclaim and a peak at Number Seven on the UK charts. The band broke up later that year, though, leading Verlaine to embark on a solo carer. His eponymous debut arrived in 1979 via Elektra, and went on to be ranked by NME as the 15th best album of the year.

After releasing a further five solo albums, Verlaine returned to Television in 1991, successfully juggling the band with his own endeavours on the side. 1992 saw Verlaine release two albums – a self-titled effort with Television (which wound up being their final studio album), and the solo LP ‘Warm And Cool’.

Though Television didn’t release any further material, they did remain active in the following years, touring sporadically until 2019. In 2013, the band revealed that they had a “comeback” album nearly completed in the 2000s, recording 16 songs across the holidays of 2007. None of that material has ever surfaced.

In the hours since Verlaine’s passing was confirmed, tributes have flowed in from the rock world. In a public ode shared on social media, Smith wrote: “I love you always and forever, and will always remember and hold close the touch of your hand – hands of a beautiful creator and of a love more warm, tender, delicate, and true that one can ever dream. There has never been another like you and there never will be…”

R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe was among those sharing their reverence for the late proto-punk icon, writing: “I’ve lost a hero. Bless you Tom Verlaine and thank you for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful.”

Have a look at those tributes, and a handful more, below:

Beautifully lyrical guitarist, underrated vocalist. Television made a new kind of music and inspired new kinds of music. Marquee Moon is a perfect record. Requiescat.

🎈https://t.co/uxt7IMz2rO — steve albini (@electricalWSOP) January 28, 2023

Devastated by this news. Tom Verlaine was a true great. His role in our culture and straight up awesomeness on the electric guitar was completely legendary. Name 10 minutes of music as good as Marquee Moon. You can’t. It’s perfect. Rest in peace Tom x https://t.co/6HAwg5k9PS — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) January 28, 2023

One of the founding fathers of punk rock. Inventive, distinctive, brilliant. RIP the great Tom Verlaine, forever in our hearts and our record collections x Photo by Roberta Bayley / Redferns pic.twitter.com/dSXDrnAwO6 — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) January 28, 2023

I met Tom Verlaine when he just arrived in NYC I guess '72. He had long hair and came to my apartment with an acoustic guitar and played some songs he'd written. Both Tom and Richard Hell have told me that I auditioned for the Neon Boys but I don't remember. — Cʜʀɪs Sᴛᴇɪɴ (@chrissteinplays) January 28, 2023

listened to Marquee Moon 1000 times. And I mean LISTENED, sitting still, lights down low taking it all in. awe and wonder every time. Will listen 1000 more. Tom Verlaine is one of the greatest rock musicians ever. He effected the way John and I play immeasurably. Fly on Tom. — Flea (@flea333) January 29, 2023

tom verlaine didn't invent punk music, but he perfected it. he, more than anyone, took lou reed's mantle: he was funny, a poet, and had an insanely weird voice. his old schoolmate richard hell was the aesthetic and attitude of punk, but tom was the brains and the storyteller. RIP — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) January 28, 2023

A true original. No one played guitar like Tom Verlaine before or since. Sat crossed legged on the floor on his side of the stage in Roskilde as he played in Patti Smith’s band and that was as close to perfection as you can get. A sad sad day. Rest in Peace Tom 🥲 pic.twitter.com/445yrvH6m8 — Simon Raymonde (@mrsimonraymonde) January 28, 2023

Aww man…rest well, Tom Verlaine pic.twitter.com/rxCcUNYtVi — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) January 28, 2023

Most nights we walk onstage to Marquee Moon- RIP to Tom Verlaine, the realest deal — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) January 28, 2023

Tom Verlaine was one of the best guitar players ever. RIP. #MarqueeMoon — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 29, 2023

Playing this one loud for Tom Verlaine pic.twitter.com/q8VfDOgUcO — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) January 28, 2023

Peace and love, Tom Verlaine. 💔 pic.twitter.com/zewZz0sJQn — Susanna Hoffs (@SusannaHoffs) January 28, 2023

RIP Tom Verlaine. Marquee Moon is not only one of the best albums ever, it also served as the soundtrack to my time living in New York. It felt to my 22-year-old brain like the city had somehow been captured in Tom’s guitar. Put it on now. Fall into the arms of Venus de Milo. pic.twitter.com/mg1cyoQ6zh — Dan Hernandez (@CubanMissileDH) January 28, 2023

More 2023 fretted heartbreak 💔. One of the GREAT Punk lead stylists. Tom Verlaine was a True Downtown HERO. Saddened & bummed to hear it. — Vernon Reid (@vurnt22) January 28, 2023