TEMPEST’s Hwarang to “halt activities” following clubbing controversy

Yuehua Entertainment has announced that TEMPEST member Hwarang will halt all group activities following his clubbing controversy.

Late last month, a clip of Hwarang from a fansigning event made its rounds on social media. During the clip, the singer confirmed to a fan that he had been spotted at a nightclub, while also claiming that he had only gone for the music and “did nothing bad”, per The Fact.

Yuehua Entertainment would later address the controversy in a statement on February 20, where it apologised for “causing trouble to fans who were concerned due to our agency artist Hwarang’s actions”, per Soompi.

The K-pop agency also said that the information in the video was untrue, and that the K-pop idol was “deeply reflecting” on his visit to the club. “He has resolved to not repeat his actions, and the agency and artist Hwarang will take special care so that such actions are not repeated,” the company said.

Howeverm Yuehua Entertainment announced today (March 6) though the group’s official fan cafè that Hwarang will “halt activities” following the controversy and will not join the group for promotions of their fifth mini-album, ‘TEMPEST Voyage’.

“We held thorough discussions with Hwarang regarding his activities going forward following the issues regarding his personal life that were revealed via social media,” the agency said. It also stated that it was “unable to restore trust” with the idol following the incident, saying that it would be “difficult to carry on activities as a full group”.