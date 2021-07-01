Ten Tonnes releases new EP ‘So Long’

Ten Tonnes has released ‘So Long‘ EP, his first record since his 2019 self-titled debut album.

The Hertfordshire singer-songwriter has teamed up with producer Jag Jago (The Maccabees, The Magic Gang, Matt Maltese) for the four-track EP, which features recent single ‘Everything You Got’ and ‘Go’, which was Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 Hottest Record last night (June 30).

Speaking about the EP, Tonnes said: “I wrote and co-produced all the songs from my little home studio setup and I’ve loved the process of working on it from initial idea to demo to finished song. I wanted it to feel reflective and evocative even just in the title. I’ve also felt more comfortable in my newer stuff to write more openly about my mental health. I hope people dig the EP, I’ve absolutely loved making it.”

In a 2018 interview with NME, Tonnes, whose real name is Ethan Barnett, spoke about Tom Petty being a major influence on his debut album.

Barnett revealed that he was in attendance as Petty played his last London show before his untimely death in 2017.

“I love his songwriting. It’s just really great tunes with pop choruses and hit after hit. I was lucky enough to see him at his final show in Hyde Park. That was insane and one of the best shows I’ve ever seen,” said Barnett.

“Those big choruses and singalongs are what I aspire to achieve.”

‘So Long’ (EP) is out now via Silver Heat Records and is available on all digital platforms.