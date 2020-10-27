Tenacious D have shared a new cover of ‘Time Warp’, with an all-star cast of guests.

Phoebe Bridgers, Karen O, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and more all join the cover of the Rocky Horror Picture Show theme.

The new cover, which will see all proceeds given to Rock The Vote ahead of the US election on November 3, comes in place of Jack Black and Kyle Gass’ planned US tour, which would’ve taken them through swing states ahead of election time.

A press release says: “For The D, there’s a particular message in putting their hands on their hips – the importance of jumping to the left, and NOT stepping to the right, when it comes to rocking the vote on November 3rd.”

Watch the ‘Time Warp’ cover, which also features Sarah Silverman, Peaches, King Princess, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ezra Miller, Susan Sarandon and more, below.

Tenacious D this week also appeared as part of Village Of Love, a livestreamed gig in aid of Planned Parenthood that also featured Phoebe Bridgers, Mac DeMarco and Angel Olsen.

Hundreds of artists have also been encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming election, which sees President Donald Trump facing off against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Fiona Apple has recorded herself singing a Gershwin tune this week to encourage Americans to vote, while the cast of New Girl also reunited in aid of voter awareness.

Run The Jewels, meanwhile, gave the debut live performance of their latest album ‘RTJ4’ in its entirety last week, hosting their own Adult Swim special, Holy Calamavote, which encouraged viewers to use their voice in the upcoming US presidential election.